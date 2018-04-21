Sezioni

22.04 | Vibe @friendspub il meglio della musica hip hop, reggaeton e trap

Francesco

DOMENICA 22.04

📍FRIENDS PUB - TORITTO (BA)

🎧 DJ Set Francesco Siciliano.

Nasce VIBE il nuovo format targato #PLUSEVENTS con tutto il meglio della musica HIP HOP, REGGAETON e TRAP.

🔊🕺🏼💃🏼💣

FREE ENTRY ✅
START H 22.00
____________________________________________

INFO E PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI:

+39 3473605371 GIANNI
+39 3406116338 BEPPE
+39 3387484412 ANTONIO

#vibe #friendspub #plusevents #hip-hop #reggaeton #trap

