22.04 | Vibe @friendspub il meglio della musica hip hop, reggaeton e trap

Dove
- Friends Pub
- Largo Cattedrale
- Toritto
Quando
- Dal 22/04/2018 al 22/04/2018 solo domani
- 22:00
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
DOMENICA 22.04
📍FRIENDS PUB - TORITTO (BA)
🎧 DJ Set Francesco Siciliano.
Nasce VIBE il nuovo format targato #PLUSEVENTS con tutto il meglio della musica HIP HOP, REGGAETON e TRAP.
🔊🕺🏼💃🏼💣
FREE ENTRY ✅
START H 22.00
INFO E PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI:
+39 3473605371 GIANNI
+39 3406116338 BEPPE
+39 3387484412 ANTONIO
#vibe #friendspub #plusevents #hip-hop #reggaeton #trap
