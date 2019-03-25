Concerto dell’Orchestra Sinfonica Metropolitana al Teatro Showville

Giovedì 28 marzo, alle ore 21.00, nel teatro Showville (Via Giannini, 9 – Bari), l’Orchestra Sinfonica della Città metropolitana si esibirà in un concerto diretto dal maestro Vito Andrea Morra e con la partecipazione dei cantanti Francesca Leone e Giuseppe Del Ree dei solisti Jim Rotondi (tromba/flicorno), Guido Di Leone (chitarra), Bepi D’Amato (clarinetto), Giampaolo Laurentaci(contrabbasso) e Fabio Delle Foglie (batteria).

In programma l’esecuzione dei seguenti brani: Love letters (Victor Young), Love for sale (Cole Porter), Here's that rainy day (JimmyVan Heusen), Tangerine (Victor Schertzinger), Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael), Road song (Wes Montgomery), Time after time (Jule Styne), Manha do carnaval (Luiz Bonfà), I’ll remember april (Don Raye) e Just one of those things (Cole Porter).

Info: biglietto intero 10 euro, ridotto 5 euro.