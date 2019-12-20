Sezioni

Rhomanife dj set love party al Munz munz biostrot di Monopoli

rhomanife

DOMENICA 5 GENNAIO, ore 21, RHOMANIFE Reggae and Love
djset love dancehall party presso il Munz Munz biostrot via cimino 33, Monopoli ( #Ba). Ingresso libero.
I Rhomanife insieme a tanti amici ed ospiti, sempre in azione per voi con amore per diffondere il messaggio d'amore con brani di musica reggae con melodie e ritmi del cuore. Nel frattempo i Rhomanife pubblicano nuovi video live sui canali social you tube, facebook ed instagram, organizzano il tour 2020 e producono nuovi brani per rendere felice anche il tuo cuore...

#contatta la band #Rhomanife per un #live nella tua #città. #collabora #subscrivi #like and #share #CHANNEL #video #YouTube #RHOMANIFE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfSiPiQVibrDMZ7aJyh_btQ
#facebook metti un #like 👍 e #condividi #pagina https://www.facebook.com/RHOMANIFE/
#instagram https://www.instagram.com/rhomanife/
#twitter https://twitter.com/rhomanife
#spotify : https://open.spotify.com/artist/5C5c4nU6jmAL44FaAGBhMA
#soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/rhomanife
#linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/rhomanife-band-7933b025/

VENERDI27DICEMBRE - 13 Volte - Luogo e Gusto #CONCERTO LIVE BAND GRAVINA #BARI https://www.facebook.com/events/2646475632109337/?active_tab=about

DOMENICA30DICEMBRE Memphis Bernalda DANCEHALL PARTY BERNALDA MATERA BASILICATA https://www.facebook.com/events/999235080444827/

LUNEDI31DICEMBRE New Year's Eve - free party on the street | 31.12 @Caffè79-Ruvo Caffè 79 soundsystem RUVO DI PUGLIA https://www.facebook.com/events/2250303231929466/

DOMENICA5GENNAIO Rhomanife Dj Set Love Party al Munz Munz BiOstrot MONOPOLI https://www.facebook.com/events/1049654078727588/

