Mercoledì, 20 Luglio 2022
Sereno
Eventi / Concerti

The good ole boys live al Miramare III atto

Dove Seaview food and drinks

Lungomare Imperatore Augusto, 12

Quando Dal 21/07/2022 al 21/07/2022 solo domani 21.45
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web facebook.com
Anubi

Tornano per il terzo appuntamento
"The Good Ole Boys" con la loro carica di r'n'r, soul, blues, beat e vintage music!!!
VENITE A BALLARE...oltre che gustare ottimi cocktails, birre, vini e pietanze varie!!!

https://www.instagram.com/the_good_ole_boys_bari/
https://www.facebook.com/thegoodoleboysbari
https://www.facebook.com/watch/135167959852/112964972750085
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=TaYf6sBBDM8...

Ingresso libero
info e prenotazioni

3281111740
inizio 21.45

