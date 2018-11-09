Sezioni

Festa Rhomanife, Reggae and Love
Sabato17 novembre dalle ore 22,00,grande festa d'amore RHOMANIFE Reggae and Love con il soundsystem microfoniaperti ospiti a sorpresa dancehall reggaemusic party djset goodvibes lovevibes lovers turisti erasmus studenti Puglia Italia. Suoneranno per voi con amore: Rhomanife Pino Gianni, Bari New Rockers, Dub Flowa, Friend Sunshine, MrFisherman, Valeria Up Beat, Raffaele Fajah Beatbox, Papa Miky De Specialist, Santina Parisi, Joe Anemone
powered by RHOMANIFE SOUND SYSTEM

str. prov.90, Sannicandro - Bitetto
presso Agriturismo Kedros con:

inizio : ore 22,00
ingresso : 5€
infotel : 3389912968
www.facebook.com/RHOMANIFE

evento facebook : https://www.facebook.com/events/2212553652293965/permalink/2213664585516205/notif_t=page_post_reaction¬if_id=1541749568334966

