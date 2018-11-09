Festa Rhomanife, Reggae and Love

Sabato17 novembre dalle ore 22,00,grande festa d'amore RHOMANIFE Reggae and Love con il soundsystem microfoniaperti ospiti a sorpresa dancehall reggaemusic party djset goodvibes lovevibes lovers turisti erasmus studenti Puglia Italia. Suoneranno per voi con amore: Rhomanife Pino Gianni, Bari New Rockers, Dub Flowa, Friend Sunshine, MrFisherman, Valeria Up Beat, Raffaele Fajah Beatbox, Papa Miky De Specialist, Santina Parisi, Joe Anemone

powered by RHOMANIFE SOUND SYSTEM



str. prov.90, Sannicandro - Bitetto

presso Agriturismo Kedros con:



inizio : ore 22,00

ingresso : 5€

infotel : 3389912968

www.facebook.com/RHOMANIFE



evento facebook : https://www.facebook.com/events/2212553652293965/permalink/2213664585516205/notif_t=page_post_reaction¬if_id=1541749568334966