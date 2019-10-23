N.0 gallery - street art lab visiting

Studio Visit e show room del celebre street artist "PIN", illustratore e muralista contemporaneo.

Mostra di artworks su muro, tela, carta, tessuto e vari supporti, dal 2000 ad oggi.

Visita dell'ART-LAB dell'artista.

Ingresso solo su prenotazione all'email pin@pindesign.it



Studio Visit and showroom of the famous street artist "PIN" , contemporary illustrator and muralist.

Exhibition of artworks on wall, canvas, paper, fabric and various supports, from 2000 to present.

Visit of the master's ART-LAB.

Admission by reservation only to email pin@pindesign.it