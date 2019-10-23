Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Mostre

N.0 gallery - street art lab visiting

Giuppe

Studio Visit e show room del celebre street artist "PIN", illustratore e muralista contemporaneo.
Mostra di artworks su muro, tela, carta, tessuto e vari supporti, dal 2000 ad oggi.
Visita dell'ART-LAB dell'artista.
Ingresso solo su prenotazione all'email pin@pindesign.it

Studio Visit and showroom of the famous street artist "PIN" , contemporary illustrator and muralist.
Exhibition of artworks on wall, canvas, paper, fabric and various supports, from 2000 to present.
Visit of the master's ART-LAB.
Admission by reservation only to email pin@pindesign.it

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di Mostre, potrebbe interessarti

  • I Nuovi arredi di Cambellotti in mostra all’Acquedotto Pugliese

    • dal 1 aprile al 1 dicembre 2019
    • Palazzo Acquedotto

  • 'Incanto Partenopeo', la mostra delle opere di Guido De Renzo alla Pinacoteca Metropolitana "Corrado Giaquinto"

    • dal 25 maggio al 1 dicembre 2019
    • Pinacoteca della Città metropolitana 'Corrado Giaquinto'

  • 'Benedetto XIII. Gli Orsini e le arti a Gravina', in mostra la vita di un Pontefice

    • Gratis
    • dal 26 settembre al 26 novembre 2019
    • Ex Monastero Di Santa Sofia

I più visti

  • 'Puglia wine festival' ad Alberobello la 'Festa del Vino e dei Sapori d’Autunno'

    • dal 1 al 3 novembre 2019
    • varie

  • “Costa dei Trulli-Ritrovarsi in ogni stagione”, rassegne culturali, sagre, eventi e concerti per tutto il 2019

    • dal 24 aprile 2019 al 11 gennaio 2020
    • Monopoli, Fasano, Castellana Grotte, Conversano e Alberobello

  • ''We will Rock you'': il musical dell'anno torna a Bari

    • 8 novembre 2019
    • TeatroTeam

  • I Nuovi arredi di Cambellotti in mostra all’Acquedotto Pugliese

    • dal 1 aprile al 1 dicembre 2019
    • Palazzo Acquedotto
Torna su
BariToday è in caricamento