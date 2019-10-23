N.0 gallery - street art lab visiting

- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 23/10/2019 al 23/10/2020
- 10:00 / 13:00 - 18:00 / 20:00
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Studio Visit e show room del celebre street artist "PIN", illustratore e muralista contemporaneo.
Mostra di artworks su muro, tela, carta, tessuto e vari supporti, dal 2000 ad oggi.
Visita dell'ART-LAB dell'artista.
Ingresso solo su prenotazione all'email pin@pindesign.it
Studio Visit and showroom of the famous street artist "PIN" , contemporary illustrator and muralist.
Exhibition of artworks on wall, canvas, paper, fabric and various supports, from 2000 to present.
Visit of the master's ART-LAB.
Admission by reservation only to email pin@pindesign.it
