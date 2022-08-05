rotate-mobile
Venerdì, 5 Agosto 2022
Eventi / Concerti

Cine-concerto con Louis Schwizgebel

Dove Chiostro di San Benedetto

Via San Benedetto, 16

Conversano
Quando Dal 22/08/2022 al 22/08/2022 22:00
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web imaginaria.eu
Imaginaria

L’illustre Georges Schwizgebel si unisce a suo figlio Louis Schwizgebel per un eccezionale ed inedito cine-concerto!

Per la serata inaugurale del Festival Imaginaria il direttore artistico Luigi Iovane ha il grande piacere di ospitare Georges Schwizgebel, una delle figure più importanti dell’animazione svizzera, insieme a suo figlio Louis Schwizgebel, noto pianista internazionale.

Georges e Louis hanno ideato il programma della serata, che alterna recital e proiezioni di film. Per questo cine-concerto, Louis Schwizgebel accompagnerà al pianoforte alcune opere realizzate nel corso degli anni dal papà Georges.

Ecco il programma:

• Debussy, Estampes I, Pagode 5′
• La jeune fille et les nuages (2000) Mendelssohn Fugue Op.5, 4’30
• Brahms, Op.118, N.2 Intermezzo, 6′
• Romance (2011) Rachmaninov, cello sonata Op. 19 8’
• Brahms, Op.118, N.4 Intermezzo, N.5 Romanze, N.6 Intermezzo, 12′
• L’homme sans ombre (2004) Judith Gruber-Stitzer 9’30
• Chopin, Nocturnes Op.48 1 & 2, 12′
• Jeu (2006) Prokofiev, Scherzo from concerto N.2, 4′
• Louis plays with the movie – Le roi des aulnes (2015), Schubert/Liszt 5’30

La serata proseguirà con la proiezione delle opere che completano la filmografia di Georges Schwizgebel.
Le vol d’Icare (1974), Perspectives (1975), Hors-jeu (1977), Le ravissement de Frank N. Stein (1982), 78 tours (1985), Nakounine (1986), Le sujet du tableau (1989), La course à l’abîme (1992), L’année du daim (1995), ZigZag (1996), Fugue (1998), Retouches (2008), Chemin Faisant (2012), 1/3/10 (2012), The battle of San Romano (2017), Darwin’s Notebook (2020)

Gallery

Potrebbe interessarti

Cine-concerto con Louis Schwizgebel

